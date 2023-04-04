Air France has unveiled its new long-haul Business cabin, elegantly reasserting the French-style art of travel. Constantly striving to offer the highest level of comfort, the airline’s completely redesigned iconic seat features even more enveloping curves and extra comfort.

Air France is introducing a new standard dedicated to this travel cabin. Progressively rolled out on 12 Boeing 777-300s, the new cabin will serve South African travellers flying Air France between Paris and Johannesburg.

With attentive service, gourmet cuisine designed by French Michelin- starred chefs, a carefully selected wine and champagne list and a wide selection of in-flight entertainment, the journey can begin.

A PRESERVED SPACE The 48 spacious seats in the cabin are based on the 3 “F”s: Full Flat, meaning that the seat transforms into a real bed almost 2 meters long, Full Access, providing all passengers direct access to the aisle, and Full Privacy, ensuring optimal privacy. The seat cushions have been made even softer to ensure you cross time zones without fatigue. A new sliding door allows each passenger to create a totally private space, out of sight from the other passengers in the cabin. The seats located in the centre of the cabin have been completely redesigned to create a greater sense of privacy for passengers travelling together. These seats are now equipped with a central panel that can be lowered by pressing it down, thus creating a convivial space in which to make the most of the flight together. Finally, the seats at the front of the Business cabin have extra space in front of them for additional comfort. Thanks to this major new step in Air France’s move upmarket, all of the company’s long-haul Business cabins will be equipped with seats that transform into full-flat beds by the end of 2023, compared to 90% today. AIR FRANCE STYLE Air France has unveiled a cabin and a seat that elegantly displays its signature colours: navy blue, the presence of white adding light and contrast, and touches of red embodying its excellence and savoir-faire. The carpet on the floor revisits the traditional ornamental herringbone pattern, symbolising the emblematic world of traditional Parisian Haussmann apartments.

A SENSE OF DETAIL



As you settle comfortably into your seat, you are greeted by a backlit winged seahorse, embodying the founding myth of the company and its rich history. Inside the seat, the soft upholstery provides a feeling of warmth and privacy. Air France has chosen noble, soft and natural materials such as wool, brushed aluminium and full-grain French leather for the manufacture of its seat. Each seat is also embroidered with the red accent, the airline’s brand symbol. During the trip, all passengers are provided with a soft microfiber pillow and a soft blanket. With a simple touch of a button, it is possible to adjust the seat recline as desired as well as the light intensity. A new ‘do not disturb’ feature is also available, informing the crew that the customer wishes to rest.