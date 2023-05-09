Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the hotel and hospitality industry is displaying remarkable resilience and growth. The recently released 2023 Hotel and Hospitality Industry Confidence Index indicates that participants across the continent are optimistic about the future of the industry. This sentiment is reinforced by projections from Statista, which forecast an Average Annual Growth Rate of 8.68% for the sector over the next five years. As a result, the hotel market revenue in Africa is expected to reach $13.80bn by 2027.

"This positive outlook on growth in the sector is high on the agenda at the upcoming Hotel & Hospitality Show," says Evan Schiff, portfolio director at dmg events.

The Hotel & Hospitality Show, hosted by dmg events takes place from 18-20 May 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

"Registrations are open to attend and there are many exciting features this year catering to the hotel, hospitality and design industry, including seminars, competitions and exhibits."

The upcoming show promises a complete overview of the hospitality industry, covering everything from challenges to innovations and sustainability initiatives. A wide range of esteemed brands will be exhibiting, including Tork, Posiflex, and Sheraton, along with returning landmarks like the Sustainability Pavilion by Hotelstuff/Greenstuff. Panel discussions will address key issues such as energy constraints, building a diverse workforce, and more.

The show is also set to offer a range of exciting events and competitions. This includes the Southern African Housekeepers League of Champions, which aims to showcase the vital role that hotel housekeeping teams play in the industry. The Global Pizza Challenge's 14th edition will also be a highlight of the event. The Hotel GM Forum, a closed event, will also be making a comeback, offering a platform for industry leaders to discuss pertinent issues and network.

Promoting sector growth

The show, now in its sixth year continues to promote growth in the sector, connecting brands with hospitality buyers across Africa and encouraging networking opportunities. A sizable 87% of attendees at last year’s show planned to visit this year. Visitors include distributors and agents, hotel, lodge and resort representatives, product manufacturers, food service and food manufacturers, importers and exporters, restaurateurs and more.

"Key buyers and decision-makers from around the world attend, ensuring that global trends and insights combine with local vision and trends. We encourage B2B matchmaking and look forward to this year’s show, where inspiration and cross-border collaborations will thrive," Schiff concludes.

