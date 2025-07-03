According to a new report from DSS+, the African mining sector is in for a period of profound transformation. The consulting firm's Jaco Pieterse warns that companies that want to succeed have to execute under pressure, adapt rapidly and embed resilience.

The DSS+ African Mining Trends Report 2025 outlines six macro forces that are accelerating disruption across the industry — from geopolitical realignment to digital integration — and delivers a clear message to mining executives: succeeding in this environment will require stronger execution, sharper adaptability, and more accountable leadership at every level of the organisation.

Risk is no longer a background concern — it is a defining force shaping strategy, investment, and operational performance.

“This is not just a story of more risk — it’s about how risk is becoming the central lens through which performance is judged,” said Jaco Pieterse, director of mining and metals at DSS+.

“Technical strength alone is no longer enough. The leaders who succeed in this environment are those who can execute under pressure, adapt rapidly, and embed resilience into the fabric of their organisations.”

The report identifies six disruptive trends and their implications for operational leaders:



- Geopolitical realignment and operational agility: As nations compete for mineral access and assert local control, companies must embed geopolitical awareness into enterprise risk and capital planning.



- Reinvigorating safety: Despite past progress, serious incidents and fatalities persist. Leadership visibility, contractor integration, and culture alignment are now essential to improve outcomes.



- People and capability: Workforce shortages, disengagement, and culture gaps are undermining performance. The future depends on inclusive, adaptive, and empowered teams.



- Enabling innovation: Introducing new tools the problem — poor integration is. Digital innovation hinges on leadership alignment, frontline capability, and clear operational governance.



- Strategic supply chains: From climate shocks to export restrictions, companies must build redundancy, local partnerships, and cross-functional resilience into their supply models.



- Operationalising ESG: Investors, regulators, and communities now expect ESG to be embedded into core business systems — not treated as a reporting obligation.

The report concludes with five clear priorities for executives seeking to lead through complexity:



- Reassess your enterprise risk and operational exposure.



- Embed ESG into core strategy and execution.



- Strengthen organisational readiness for digital transformation.



- Make culture, leadership, and workforce resilience strategic priorities.



- Ensure safety, sustainability, and transformation are led systemically.

“The companies that will thrive in this new era aren’t the ones with the most ambitious strategies — they’re the ones who can integrate and activate them effectively,” said Pieterse.

“Our work with mining leaders across Africa shows that real impact comes when strategy and execution are tightly linked — when leadership is engaged, systems are aligned, and risk is owned at every level.”

You can read the full report here.

