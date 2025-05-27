Abidjan - Over 6,000 delegates from 81 countries, including African heads of state and government, finance ministers, central bank governors, development partners, private sector representatives, civil society leaders, academics, think tanks and opinion leaders, NGOs, and other stakeholders, are attending the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group's 2025 Annual Meetings which kicked off on Monday and will run until May 30 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

During these meetings, held on the theme: "Making Africa's Capital Work Better for Africa's Development," the AfDB Governors will elect a successor to current Group President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, whose second five-year term ends on August 31.

Tunisia is taking part with a delegation led by Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh, Governor of the Republic of Tunisia Group at the AfDB.

Over the next five days, high-level dialogues, strategic discussions and knowledge-sharing events will be held on some of Africa's most urgent and ambitious priorities, ranging from macroeconomic stability and domestic resource mobilisation to energy transition, food systems transformation and climate finance.

The agenda includes a presidential dialogue at the launch of the African Economic Outlook report, thematic discussions on mobilising capital in a difficult economic context and institution-building.

These Annual Meetings are a platform to rethink how Africa mobilises, maintains and deploys its own wealth to shape its future in a financial context shaped by the many challenges facing Africa, while the outgoing AfDB President will make way in the vote for the new Bank President for Sidi Ould Tah (Mauritania), Amadou Hott (Senegal), Abbas Mahamat Tolli (Chad), Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala (South Africa) and Samuel Munzele Maimbo (Zambia).

