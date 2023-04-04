Africa Tech Summit has announced the final shortlist of ventures who will Pitch Live on stage to investors, corporate and media at the Africa Tech Summit in Nairobi from 15th to 16th February.

More than 250 entries from 20+ African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, Zambia, Mali, South Africa, and Benin, were submitted. Pitch Live is kindly supported by Enza Capital, Paystack, Raise and Carnegie Mellon University Africa (CMUA).

The 14 finalists below represent five countries from diverse sectors such as fintech, agritech, health tech, and enterprise.

Aiponics, Inc (Zambia) designed Hrvst, a digital marketplace, to fight food insecurity in Africa by tackling deficiencies in the food market on the supply and demand side.

FreshSource (Egypt) is leveraging technology and data to streamline the agricultural value chain to improve food security in the MENA region.

FaidiHR LLC (Kenya) developed an innovative cloud-based HR and payroll solution for SMEs to streamline complex payroll processes.

Goodtalent Corporation Ltd (Nigeria) developed an innovative HR technology for global companies to source, vet, and run compliant payrolls for African talents.

Glover Technologies (Nigeria) is developing wallet services for powering Web3 commerce across Africa.

Kiotapay (Kenya) is an end-to-end real estate platform that automates payment and business flow to address the housing problems for African SMEs and households.

Lendha (Nigeria) is building a credit-led financial operating system using artificial intelligence to support the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Africa.

PesaChoice (Rwanda) developed the Midas Human resource (HR) software, and loan solution to address the gap in access to finance for African SMEs and corporations.

Snark Health (Kenya) is creating a funding mechanism for patients to improve access to healthcare.

Sendstack (Nigeria) developed an app-based solution that replaces instant deliveries with pre-scheduled deliveries to increase financial stability and on-the-road efficiency for riders.

Trade Lenda (Nigeria) is a digital financial service platform supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to access finance within 6 hours with zero collaterals.

Tripesa (East Africa) is a no-code platform that offers payment solutions for Africa’s travel and tourism sector by helping SMEs to digitize their businesses.

Vesti Technologies Inc (Nigeria) is simplifying financial and legal services accessibility for immigrants in their host countries.

Zofi Cash (Uganda) is a salary advance platform developed to address the challenges of financial emergencies before Payday.

The Africa Startup Summit, now in its fifth edition, continues to recognize tech start-ups looking to raise pre-seed, seed, and series A funding to solve real challenges.

Andrew Fassnidge, Director of Africa Tech Summit shared: “Pitch Live is an important part of Africa Tech Summit in showcasing new ventures and connecting investors, founders and key stakeholders. Last year’s edition resulted in several ventures closing funding rounds, so we are very excited to see what happens this year and would like to thank all our supporting partners for making it happen.”

