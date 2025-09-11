Mubasher: The trading value of global trading platform Capital.com hiked by 42.50% to $1.50 trillion in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to $1.06 trillion in H2-24.

The leap was mainly attributed to strong demand across the MENA region, where trading volumes hit $804.10 billion, according to a press release.

The UAE led the region, accounting for 71.70% of all MENA trading volumes and reinforcing its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing hubs for online trading.

Tarik Chebib, CEO of Capital.com MENA, said: "The MENA region continues to show remarkable momentum, with traders demonstrating both confidence and sophistication in their approach."

Despite having fewer traders in H1-25, MENA traders were more active, executing 35.52 million trades during the half-year, compared to the 26.36 million trades executed in Europe. This indicates a higher trading frequency and deeper engagement among MENA clients within the period.

“For traders, this combination of volatility, recovery momentum, and sector leadership made index markets—especially the Nasdaq-100—highly attractive. This helps explain the significant tilt toward index trading in MENA and across Capital.com’s global platform in H1-25 compared with H2-24,” added Chebib.

