Riyadh: National Building and Marketing Company (NBM) has renewed a Shariah-compliant banking facility agreement valued at SAR 135 million with Alinma Bank.

The company obtained the funding to support its working capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

The revolving facility, which holds a tenor of nine months, is secured by a promissory note and a guarantee of liability and performance, under the lender’s terms and conditions.

In April 2024, National Building extended a SAR 85 million financing agreement with Alinma Bank.

