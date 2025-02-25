Cairo: Juhayna Food Industries penned a financing agreement exceeding EGP 1 billion with Emirates NBD-Egypt, a subsidiary of DFM-listed Emirates NBD.

The EGX-listed company will use the facility to boost its working capital, support expansion strategy, and enhance operational efficiency, according to a bourse statement.

Juhayna will finance the working capital of its units, namely Egyptian Dairy, Eldawleya Modern Food Industries Company, Egyptian Food Industries Company (EGYFOOD), and El Marwa Food Industries Company were merged into one entity.

In November 2024, Juhayna merged four companies into its business to add new activities and scale up operations.

