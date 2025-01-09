Riyadh – Mubasher: The board of Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (Yansab) decided, during the 29 December 2024 meeting, to disburse SAR 562.50 million as cash dividends for the second half (H2) of 2024.

The shareholders will receive SAR 1 per share, representing 10% of the share par value, for 562.50 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

Yansab noted that the eligibility and distribution dates for H2-24 dividends are 25 February and 16 March 2025, respectively.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Yansab reported SAR 454.90 million in net profit, reversing losses of SAR 503.60 million in 9M-23. Revenues surged by 51.39% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 4.67 billion.