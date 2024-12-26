Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday in light trading volumes after the Christmas holiday, as investors took stock of their portfolios and looked for a year-end boost from the so-called Santa Claus rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 95.2 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 43201.85. The S&P 500 fell 15.1 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 6024.97​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.9 points, or 0.26%, to 19979.251 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)