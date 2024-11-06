Burjeel Holdings PLC (Burjeel or the Group), an ADX listed company, announced its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the three-month and nine-month periods ended 30th September 2024.

The Group revenue grew to AED1.3 billion, driven by strong patient footfall growth and improved patient yield, and patient growth accelerated in Q3’24, bringing the total to 4.8 million in 9M’24, while net profit before taxes improved, despite ongoing investments in oncology, network expansion, and marketing.

EBITDA grew by 5.1% in Q3’24, reaching AED 273 million, despite higher direct costs from ongoing investments in medical oncology aimed at driving future high-yield patient growth. The increase in direct costs also reflects the ramp-up of new assets and higher overheads due to additional marketing efforts to promote the international patient programme and support regional expansion.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said, ‘’During the first nine months of 2024, Burjeel Holdings achieved strong market penetration through the expansion and the ramp-up of our regional network. In the third quarter, revenue growth accelerated to 14%, driven by a 12% rise in patient footfall and improved yield. This progress reflects our enhanced super-specialty capabilities, backed by strategic investments to propel future growth and profitability.

“Aligned with the UAE’s healthcare strategy, we will launch nine community-based primary care clinics, enhancing accessibility and strengthening our network through increased patient referrals."