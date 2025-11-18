South African wellness brand Gloot has recorded explosive growth since its launch, reaching over R200m in revenue in just 24 months. Founded in late 2023 by entrepreneur Greg Tinkler, the brand has swiftly evolved into one of the country's fastest-growing female-focused consumer health companies.

In a landscape historically dominated by male-centric supplement brands, Gloot has redefined wellness for women – blending science-backed formulations, viral community building, and standout retail success. What began in a spare room has become a high-growth, multimillion-rand enterprise, poised for international scale.

Gloot's commercial performance has outpaced even the most optimistic forecasts:



- Surpassed R200m in revenue within two years



- Over 500% retail growth, with flagship product Flat Tummy Toner becoming the number one selling health item at Clicks



- Monthly D2C orders topping 6,000, establishing Gloot as a digital wellness leader



- More than 10 million social media views monthly and 20,000+ brand ambassadors in its first year



- Top 10 best-selling product on Takealot and 'Best Newcomer' award recipient



- New awards: Gold wins at both the Woman & Home and Glamour Beauty Awards in 2025.

"This kind of momentum is rare," says Tinkler. "It took me ten years to become an overnight success, but Gloot proves that when purpose meets execution, exponential growth becomes possible."

Tinkler spent over a decade in the health and nutrition space before launching Gloot. The gap he identified was clear: the supplement industry had long neglected women's unique wellness needs. Rather than repackaging male products, Gloot was developed with a deep understanding of women's health – gut health, hormone balance, sustainable weight loss, and confidence-building routines.

But Gloot did more than solve a problem; it made wellness aspirational. With products like the Flat Tummy Toner, Protein Water, and Collagen Glow Mist, Gloot turned routine supplements into joyful rituals, supported by premium design and relatable messaging.

This has paid off in both retail and community traction. "We created something that women genuinely want to be part of," says Tinkler. "We're not just selling wellness products; we're building a movement."

Retail and community flywheel

Gloot's 360-degree growth model – retail, D2C, and community – has proven highly effective. Early partnerships with Clicks, Foschini, Takealot, and Checkers gave the brand high visibility and instant credibility. Meanwhile, its direct-to-consumer channel gave Gloot full control of storytelling, feedback loops, and customer experience.

The brand's community-building strategy on social media, dubbed 'Gloot Girls' now attracts more than 10 million views monthly. Gloot's products frequently trend on TikTok and Instagram, organically driving demand.

Gloot has scaled fast but stayed agile. It has expanded its in-house team and now supports hundreds of outsourced roles in production, logistics, and merchandising. "We're a small team running at full tilt," says Tinkler. "But that's our strength, we move quickly and stay close to our customers."

This speed has allowed Gloot to diversify rapidly. In 2025, the company expanded into beauty-wellness body care, launching products that complement its supplement base. It's what Tinkler calls their 'Sol de Janeiro moment' – a nod to the global beauty brand known for its viral body range.

Strategic global expansion

With its South African foundation firmly set, Gloot is now going global. Two major international deals are already confirmed:



- United Kingdom: Following a successful showcase at the FIBO Global Fitness Expo in Germany, Gloot partnered with logistics firms Zendbox and Prolife Distribution to launch its full product range online in the UK by early 2026.



- Middle East: A landmark agreement with Boots Pharmacy will see Gloot stocked across 400+ stores in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar.

With proven traction, diversified revenue streams, and international rollouts in motion, Gloot offers compelling investment fundamentals:



- Market leadership: Dominant in women's health and beauty supplements



- Rapid revenue growth: From R0 to R200m+ in 24 months



- D2C strength: A powerful, owned distribution channel



- Brand loyalty: Viral community with measurable impact



- Global potential: UK and Gulf region expansion under contract.

More than a consumer brand, Gloot is a platform company that integrates product innovation, community activation, and digital-first marketing in a scalable model.

Tinkler remains resolute in his purpose: "We're building a category, not just a brand. Gloot is a purpose-led business with proven demand, global potential, and passionate consumers."



