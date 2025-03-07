Saudi healthcare education firm Future Vision for Health Training plans to proceed with an IPO, with the intention to float two million shares.

The listing on Saudi’s Parallel Market NOMU will represent 20% of Future Vision’s share capital.

The share sale will run from April 6 to 10, according to Yaqeen Capital, which is the financial advisor and lead manager of the offering.

The announcement comes after Future Vision received a nod of approval from Saudi’s Capital Market Authority in December.

Future Vision was established in 2019 in Madinah, with a focus on health education and training.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

