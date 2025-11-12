Saudi Arabia’s Lean Technologies, a fintech start-up, is looking to go public and explore new investment opportunities to expand its business beyond open banking, according to a Bloomberg report.

The company is considering other areas to widen its offering, including money transfers, alternative credit, as well as insurance and pensions, Lean’s CEO Hisham Al-Falih told the news agency.

The firm, which has core focus in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is reportedly working on a potential IPO, although no official decision or timing has been announced so far.

Last year, the Riyadh-based company secured $67.5 million in Series B funding led by Silicon Valley-based venture capital group General Catalyst.

