The net profits of Riyadh Cables Group Company reached SAR 817.18 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, signalling an annual surge of 45.11% from SAR 563.13 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 5.46 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 3.77 in the corresponding period of 2024, according to the financial results.

The Saudi company registered 21.79% higher revenues at SAR 7.93 billion in 9M-25, compared with SAR 6.51 billion in 9M-24.

Results for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Riyadh Cables achieved net profits of SAR 281.56 million, reflecting a 19.94% jump from SAR 234.75 million in Q3-24.

Revenues grew by 12.21% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 2.73 billion in the July-September 2025 period from SAR 2.43 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-25 net profits edged up by 0.78% compared to SAR 279.37 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues went up by 0.61% from SAR 2.71 billion.

