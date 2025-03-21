Riyadh – Saudi Printing and Packaging Company reported 65.84% year-on-year (YoY) higher net losses at SAR 219.41 million at the end of December 2024, compared to SAR 132.30 million.

Revenues dropped by 7.44% to SAR 721.20 million last year from SAR 779.16 million in 2023, as per the financial results. Loss per share increased to SAR 3.66 from SAR 2.21 a.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, the company’s net losses enlarged by 129.11% to SAR 131.40 million from SAR 57.35 million in 9M-23.

Source: Mubasher

