Riyadh: Najran Cement Company registered net profits totaling SAR 24.78 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, reflecting a 32.72% decrease from SAR 36.83 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) retreated to SAR 0.15 as of 30 September 2025, compared with SAR 0.22 in the same period a year earlier, according to the financial results.

The cement manufacturer posted a decline of 0.86% in revenue to SAR 382.60 million in 9M-25 from SAR 385.95 million in 9M-24.

Income Statement for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Najran Cement logged a 79.21% plummet in net profit to SAR 3.06 million from SAR 14.76 million in Q3-24.

The revenue also declined by 8.84% to SAR 122.66 million during the July-September 2025 period when compared with SAR 134.56 million in the corresponding quarter in 2024.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the net profits in Q3-25 reflected a 32.08% decrease from SAR 4.51 million in Q2-25 whereas the revenues retreated by 1.63% from SAR 124.70 million.

