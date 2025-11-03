Middle East Healthcare Company (Saudi German Hospital) reported SAR 264.09 million in net profits during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, marking a 54.70% year-on-year (YoY) jump from SAR 170.71 million.

Revenues hit SAR 2.29 billion in 9M-25, reflecting an annual increase of 7.49% from SAR 2.13 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 2.87 in the January-September 2025 period from SAR 1.85 in 9M-24.

Financial Statements for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the healthcare company posted an annual plunge of 36.88% in net profits to SAR 40.29 million, compared to SAR 63.84 million.

Meanwhile, the revenues climbed by 5.04% YoY to SAR 768.97 million in Q3-25 from SAR 732.07 million.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits shrank by 36.72% from SAR 63.67 million in Q2-25, while the revenues declined by 2.80% compared to SAR 791.13 million.

