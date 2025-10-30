CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company posted an annual drop of 30.34% in net profit after Zakat attributable to shareholders to SAR 7.68 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to SAR 11.02 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to SAR 0.19 in 9M-25 from SAR 0.28 in the same period last year, according to the financial statements.

Insurance revenues stood at SAR 289.93 million in the January-September 2025 period, reflecting a 2.20% year-on-year (YoY) growth from SAR 283.67 million.

Quarterly Results

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi company delivered net profit after Zakat attributable to shareholders of SAR 3.70 million, higher by 116.26% YoY from SAR 1.71 million.

The insurance revenues climbed by 2.30% to SAR 98.87 million in Q3-25 from SAR 96.65 million in Q3-24.

Quarter-on-quarter, the Q3-25 net profits leapt by 266.50% when compared to SAR 1.01 million in the April-June 2025 period, whereas the revenues fell by 1.58% from SAR 100.46 million.

