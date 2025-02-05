Riyadh: Saudi Cement Company announced the board’s proposal to pay cash dividends worth SAR 229.50 million for the second half (H2) of 2024.

The Tadawul-listed firm will disburse a dividend after Zakat valued at SAR 1.50 per share for 153 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the distribution date for the dividends, which represent 15% of the capital, will be announced at a later time.

On 26 June 2024, Saudi Cement distributed SAR 191.25 million as cash dividends for H1-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

