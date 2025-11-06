Al Etihad Cooperative Insurance Company swung to net losses after Zakat attributable to shareholders worth SAR 109.15 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, against net profits of SAR 55.91 million in 9M-24.

Insurance revenues dropped by 20% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 931.20 million in 9M-25 from SAR 1.16 billion, according to the financial results.

The loss per share amounted to SAR 2.18 at the end of September 2025, versus earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 1.12 in 9M-24.

Financial Results for Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the company incurred net losses after Zakat attributable to the shareholders worth SAR 33.54 million, compared to net profits of SAR 3.86 million in Q3-24.

The insurance revenues stood at SAR 325.65 million in Q3-25, marking an annual shrink of 23.61% from SAR 426.31 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-25 net losses fell by 47.33% compared to SAR 63.69 million in Q2-25, while the revenues grew by 2.65% from SAR 317.22 million.

In April 2025, the board of Al Etihad Cooperative recommended cash dividends of SAR 30 million for 2024.

Accumulated Losses

The accumulated losses of Al Etihad Cooperative reached SAR 26.78 million, accounting for 5.36% of the company’s SAR 500 million capital, as of 30 September 2025.

