ADES Holding Company logged net profits amounting to SAR 607.50 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, up 0.20% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 606.25 million.

The revenues climbed by 1.57% to SAR 4.70 billion as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 4.62 billion a year earlier, according to the financial statements.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.54 in 9M-25.

Results for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, ADES Holding generated 7.80% YoY higher net profits at SAR 219.14 million, compared to SAR 203.28 million in the year-ago period.

Likewise, the revenues hit SAR 1.65 billion in Q3-25, an annual rise of 5.17% from SAR 1.57 billion.

Quarter-on-quarter, the Q3-25 net profits hiked by 14.32% from SAR 191.68 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues jumped by 4.75% from SAR 1.57 billion.

