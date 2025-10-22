Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Company (2P Perfect Presentation) has won a SAR 89.68 million contract from the Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) on 20 October.

The partnership aims to provide managed services for infrastructure, information security, applications, and cybersecurity, according to a bourse filing.

The project covers the operation, maintenance, and development of ADF’s IT and cybersecurity systems, networks, and applications.

Under the service level agreement (SLA), the contract ensures service continuity and efficiency by providing qualified technical staff to support the operations system.

It further focuses on enhancing national workforce capabilities through knowledge transfer and skills development.

The deal is expected to have a positive financial impact from 2026 to 2029.

On 5 October, 2P Perfect Presentation inked a SAR 120 million Sharia-compliant facility with National Bank of Kuwait (NBK).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).