Qatar - Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company (QIMC) has signed an agreement to purchase a 7% stake held by Qatar Oman Investment Company in Qatar Aluminum Extrusion Company (QALEX), bringing its total stake to 52%.



QIMC hopes this deal will have a positive impact on the company's profits and shareholder dividends in the medium term, it said in a communique to the Qatar Stock Exchange.



Abdulrahman Al Ansari, chief executive officer of QIMC, said QALEX was established in 2009 with a capital of QR100mn.



The company produces 30,000 tons of aluminum profiles in various shapes and colors annually to meet the needs of the local market, which is witnessing increasing growth in the construction sector.



The company exports its products to more than 20 countries in view of its quality and competitive prices.

