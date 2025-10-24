Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed this week’s trading with a gain of 0.240%, adding 26.140 points to reach 10,877 points, compared to last week’s closing.

The rise was primarily supported by the industrial sector, which recorded the highest growth at 0.780%, followed by the transport sector at 0.690%. Meanwhile, the real estate sector was the biggest loser, posting a negative performance of 1.2%.

In this context, Youssef Bouhlaiqa, financial analyst, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the QSE index has maintained its positive trajectory since the beginning of the year, achieving a growth rate of 2.89%. He highlighted the attractiveness of the Qatari market despite ongoing volatility in global markets.

Bouhlaiqa noted that investing in Qatari equities represents a strategic long-term option for both local and foreign portfolios, especially amid continued improvement in economic performance indicators. These trends are supported by reports from international financial institutions, including a recent IMF report indicating that Qatar’s overall growth rate could reach 4% in the medium term, driven by expansion in the North Field, which is expected to significantly boost liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.

The analyst also pointed to impact of rising global demand for natural gas in enhancing the performance of listed companies operating in the sector, which may help offset the effects of declining oil prices. Natural gas remains a strong pillar of national economy and could play a key role in balancing the impact of oil price fluctuations in the coming period.

