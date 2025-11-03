Doha: The net profit of the companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) witnessed an increase by 2.45 percent in the third quarter (Q3) of this year, reaching QR41.083bn, compared to QR40.101bn for the same period in last year.

This was mainly supported by earnings expansion in the real estate, services and consumer goods, and insurance sectors.

The banks and financial services sector which has 13 listed entities saw a 0.52 percent quarterly rise compared to third quarter of last year with total net profit reaching QR23.266bn.

The consumer goods and services sector, which has 12 listed entities, witnessed a 16.20 percent quarter-on-quarter surge in the total net profit to QR1,615,625 at the end of third quarter.

The industry sector with ten companies, registered a net profit of QR7,353,844 during Q3 2025 compared to net profit of QR7,600,571 in the previous year showing a decline of 3.25 percent in the review period.

Meanwhile the insurance sector with seven companies, registered a net profit of QR1,143,601 during Q3 2025 compared to net profit of QR1,003,298 in the previous year showing a surge of 14 percent in the review period.

The real estate segment with four listed entities witnessed a surge of 43.96 percent on quarterly basis to QR1,668,103 during third quarter of this year.

Meanwhile the total net profit of telecom sector amounted to QR3,582,645 showing a increase of 6.63 percent while the net profit of firms in transport which has three listed companies reached QR2,453,292 in the third quarter of this year.

Qatar Stock Exchange stated on its website that all companies listed on the QSE (except Al-Faleh Educational Holding) have disclosed their financial statement results for the nine months period ending September 30, 2025. The fiscal year of the company ends as of August 31.

The QSE index closed lower yesterday, declining by 26.48 points, or 0.24 percent, to reach 10,930.30 points. Meanwhile on October 30 it stood at 10,956.78 points. During the session, a total of 120,111,853 shares were traded, with a value of QR280,930,858 through 13,442 transactions across all sectors. Shares of seven companies rose during the session, while 40 companies saw their stocks decline. Six companies maintained its previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalisation stood at QR652.972bn compared to QR654.937bn in the previous session.

On Thursday, the telecoms and insurance indices led the gains. The index rose on the back of buying support from non-Qatari shareholders despite selling pressure from Qatari shareholders.

QLM Life & Medical Insurance Co. and Qatar Islamic Insurance Company were the top gainers, rising 3.6% each. Among the top losers, Qatar General Insurance & Reinsuracne Comapny fell 9.7%, while Meeza QSTP was down 3.6%.

