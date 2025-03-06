Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange general index closed Wednesday's trading higher by 21.45 points, or 0.20%, to end at 10,492.39 points.



During the session, 119,848,969 shares, valued at QR 326,464,503.663, were traded in 14,053 transactions across all sectors.



Shares of 28 companies rose, while 16 companies saw a decline in their share price, and 9 companies maintained their previous closing prices.



Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QR 614,990,714,555.540, compared to QR 613,825,940,031.770 in the previous session.

The Peninsula Newspaper