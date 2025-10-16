Qatar - Ahlibank has posted a nine-month net profit of QR676.2mn with growth rate of 4.5%.



The bank’s results highlight its continued resilience and focus on sustainable growth, underpinned by strong capital ratios, prudent risk management, and disciplined execution of its strategy.



In Q3, Ahlibank recorded steady growth across key indicators, with total assets rising to QR62.6bn, loans and advances increasing by 7.2%, and customer deposits growing by 9.8%.



These results underscore the bank’s ability to maintain operational resilience and deliver consistent returns in a dynamic and competitive market environment.



Both Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service have recognised Ahlibank’s strong fundamentals, reaffirming its credit ratings and stable outlook, which highlight the bank’s solid capital position, sound asset quality, and disciplined approach to financial and risk management.



Commenting on the results, Hassan Ahmed AlEfrangi, CEO, Ahlibank, said:



“Our performance in the first nine months of 2025 demonstrates the strength of our customer-focused strategy and our ability to adapt in a fast-evolving market. By combining financial discipline with innovation, we continue to provide trusted banking solutions that support our clients’ ambitions and contribute to Qatar’s economic growth.



“As we move into the final quarter, our priority remains to deliver value with agility, while accelerating our investments in digital transformation and customer experience.”



He added: "Ahlibank continues to consolidate its position as a leading banking institution through continuous investment in digital transformation and adopting the latest technological solutions, providing customers with a more advanced and seamless banking experience.



“The bank places particular importance on enhancing its capabilities in cybersecurity and data protection, recognising the need to build trust and establish a secure banking environment that keeps pace with growing global challenges. The bank also continues to expand its support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and financing entrepreneurs, recognising this sector's importance in diversifying the national economy, promoting innovation, and creating job opportunities for young people.



These efforts are part of the bank's strategy to contribute to achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 by supporting sustainable development, financial inclusion, and providing innovative financing solutions that serve the economy and society.



“On the community level, Ahlibank remains committed to enhancing its role in social responsibility and sustainability through programs and initiatives that support education, the environment, health, and the empowerment of national talent. The bank is also keen to invest in human capital development by raising Qatarisation rates, training, and qualifying young leaders, ensuring a strong foundation for future growth and achievement.”



Sheikh Faisal bin AbdulAziz bin Jassem al-Thani, Chairman, Ahlibank, added:



“These results reaffirm the bank’s strong fundamentals and its clear strategic direction. Through this strategy, Ahlibank confirm its commitment to combining outstanding financial performance with responsible innovation, enhancing its corporate value. The bank is successfully translating its vision to be a strategic financial partner that contributes to achieving long-term prosperity for its customers, shareholders, and the Qatari community as a whole.”



Looking ahead, Ahlibank is accelerating its digital journey, focusing on cutting-edge, secure technologies that enhance convenience and empower customers with more personalised, seamless banking experiences. At the same time, the Bank continues to place Qatarisation at the centre of its talent agenda, nurturing future leaders and building deep expertise in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

