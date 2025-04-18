Muscat: Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) general index (30) on Thursday gained 0.6 point, comprising a rise by 0.01% to close at 4,305.05 points, compared to the last session on Wednesday, which stood at 4,304.44 points.

The trading value stood at OMR3,462,451 comprising a drop by 29.9%, compared to the last session, which stood at OMR4,937,418.

The report released by MSX pointed out that the market capitalisation stood at OMR27.17 billion.

The report added that the value of shares bought by non-Omani investors reached (OMR189,000, comprising 5.47%. The value of shares sold by non-Omani investors reached OMR320,000), comprising 9.25%. The net non-Omani investment decreased by 3.79% to OMR131,000.

