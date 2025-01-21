Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday, helped by the ceasefire deal between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, while investors awaited key policy announcements from U.S. President Donald Trump's incoming administration.

Hamas released three Israeli hostages and Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, the first day of a ceasefire that suspends a 15-month-old war that has devastated the Gaza Strip and inflamed the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> gained 0.4%, with ACWA Power Company <2082.SE> advancing 4.4% and Etihad Etisalat Company <7020.SE> increasing 1.8%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index <.FTFADGI> nudged 0.1% higher.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were steady as traders awaited Donald Trump's inauguration in the hope of some clarity on his policy agenda, including plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Qatari benchmark <.QSI> rose 0.4%, led by a 2.2% gain in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar <IQCD.QA>.

Trump is widely expected to make a flurry of policy announcements in the first hours of his second term as U.S. president.

Dubai's main share index <.DFMGI> dropped 0.3%, hit by a 2.9% fall in toll operator Salik Company <SALIK.DU>.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> lost 0.4%, with Commercial International Bank Egypt <COMI.CA> falling 0.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA <.TASI> rose 0.4% to 12,380 Abu Dhabi <.FTFADGI> up 0.1% to 9,507 Dubai <.DFMGI> lost 0.4% to 5,196 QATAR <.QSI> gained 0.4% to 10,508 EGYPT <.EGX30> down 0.4% to 29,619 BAHRAIN <.BAX> eased 0.1% to 1,906 OMAN <.MSX30> was flat at 4,617 KUWAIT <.BKP> added 0.6% to 8,054

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)