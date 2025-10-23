Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Thursday, as corporate earnings disappointed investors and oil prices rose.

Dubai's main share index added 0.2%, helped by a 0.7% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 0.7% bump for Emirates NBD Bank.

ENBD, Dubai's biggest lender by assets, reported a 23% increase in third-quarter net profit to 6.4 billion dirham ($1.74 billion), beating analysts' expectations of 5.54 billion dirhams, according to mean estimates compiled by LSEG.

Separately, classifieds firm Dubizzle Group said on Wednesday it had postponed its IPO on the Dubai Financial Market.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.2%, with oil behemoth Saudi Aramco losing 1%, a day after jumping 3.8%.

Meanwhile, crude prices rose more than 3% on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, as India buyers began reviewing their Russian oil purchases after the U.S. imposed sanctions on major suppliers Rosneft and Lukoil over the Ukraine war.

Electrical Industries Company advanced 4.2%, following a sharp rise in quarterly net profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.2%, hit by a 3.1% slide in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank despite reporting a rise in third-quarter profit.

The Qatari index added 0.3%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar rising 0.8%.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

