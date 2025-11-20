Most Gulf equities rose in early trade on Thursday, tracking global peers as investors took heart from Nvidia's blockbuster earnings and looked ahead to delayed U.S. jobs data.

Overnight, Nvidia forecast quarterly revenue well above Wall Street expectations, with CEO Jensen Huang citing surging demand for its artificial intelligence chips from major cloud providers and downplaying fears of an AI bubble.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index added 0.2%, lifted by a 14.8% jump in Eshraq Investments and a 5.8% gain in Presight AI Holding.

Sentiment towards the region's tech and AI sector was also underpinned after the U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had authorized the export of advanced AI chips to two companies in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Dubai's benchmark stock index climbed 0.6%, with most constituents in positive territory. Emaar Properties rose 1.5%, while business parks operator TECOM Group advanced 1.6%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index edged 0.2% higher, with most sectors gaining. Riyadh Cables added 1.6% and Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Maaden) rose 1.9%.

Separately, MP Materials said it would build a rare earths refinery in Saudi Arabia in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense and Maaden, aiming to expand Middle Eastern processing capacity for critical minerals.

The Qatari benchmark index fell 1%, dragged lower by broad-based declines. Industries Qatar lost 1.3%, while Qatar National Bank also slipped 1.3%.

Investors are awaiting the release of September's delayed U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy move. Fed funds futures now imply about a 33% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the December 10 meeting, down from around 50% a day earlier.

Monetary policy in the United States is closely watched in the Gulf, where most currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Alex Richardson)