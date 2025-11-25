Kuwait-listed Aayan Leasing and Investment Company has secured the approval from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to deal in treasury shares.

Aayan confirmed on Monday that the market regulator has approved the renewal of its right to trade up to 10% of its currently issued shares.

The CMA autorisation, effective November 23, 2025, is for a period of six months.

Aayan reported a net profit of KD 17.3 million ($56.24 million) for the first nine months of 2025, up by 89 % from a year earlier.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda ; editing by Seban Scaria)

