Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) posted 1,164.58% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 482.70 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, versus EGP 38.17 million.

Revenues jumped by 23.55% to EGP 1.18 billion in Q1-FY25/26 from EGP 958.89 million in the same period a year earlier, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.24 in the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, compared to EGP 0.01 in Q1-FY24/25.

Sameh Talaat Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer at Kima, said that despite the challenges and difficulties the company faced, Kima delivered exceptional financial and operational results in Q1-FY25/26, continuing its progress toward strategic goals and reinforcing its position as a key player in Egypt’s fertilizer industry.

He added that Kima is advancing its digital transformation via an ERP system and is executing the 'KIMA 3' project to produce nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which is set to start operations by the end of 2027. The project aims at boosting both local and international fertilizer supply.

During FY24/25, the net profits after tax of Kima reached EGP 999.97 million, reflecting a YoY plunge from EGP 2.53 billion.

