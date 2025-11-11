Agility Global, a multi-business owner, operator and investor, has reported a 21.1% rise in third-quarter EBIT which rose to $126.7 million, boosted by the completion of Menzies Aviation’s acquisition of US-based G2 Secure Staff and continued demand across its logistics and industrial real estate segments.

Group revenue rose 6.7% to $1.3 billion, while ebitda increased 19% to $214.7 million. Net profit for the quarter was $52 million, or 0.55 cents per share. For the nine-month period, Agility reported a profit of $97 million, up from $91 million a year earlier.

EBIT rose 8% to $316 million and revenue climbed 10.2% to $3.7 billion. Total assets stood at $12.2 billion as of September 30, with investments valued at about $5 billion, led by its stake in DSV.

On the results, Chairman Tarek Sultan said it reflected the benefits of its portfolio strategy and disciplined execution. “The completion of Menzies’ U.S. acquisition during the quarter is a major milestone that strengthens our position as a global leader in aviation services, he stated.

Agility’s board approved an interim cash dividend of $65 million for the quarter, payable to shareholders on record as of November 20.

On its Menzies Aviation sector, Sultan said it had completed the $315 million acquisition of G2 Secure Staff in the US, expanding its operations to 350 airports in 65 countries and reinforcing its position as the world’s largest aviation services provider.

Quarterly revenue rose 13.6% year-on-year to $800.2 million, supported by higher ground handling and cargo volumes. EBITDA was up 11.3%. Menzies handled about 1.4 million flights during the quarter.

The company will exit its Kuwait operations in early 2026 upon contract expiry but said medium-term growth targets remain unchanged.

