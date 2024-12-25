RIYADH — The number of individual investment portfolios in the Saudi main stock market achieved a year-on-year growth of approximately 12 percent in the third quarter of 2024, reaching 12,755,615 investment portfolios. This figure records an increase of more than 1.32 million investment portfolios, compared to the same period in 2023, when it stood at 11,434,692 investment portfolios, according to the quarterly statistical bulletin issued by the Capital Market Authority.



The total number of individuals owning investment portfolios recorded a growth of 7.3 percent year-on-year, with an increase of 439,596, reaching 6,493,676 investors, compared to the same period last year, when they recorded 6,054,080 investors. Men constituted about 74.4 percent of the total number of investment portfolio owners, with a number of 4,830,990 investors, achieving a growth on an annual basis of 8 percent, an increase of 355,277 investors, compared to 4,475,713 investors in the same period last year.



While the number of women recorded 25.6 percent of the total, with 1,662,686 female investors, recording an annual growth of 5.3 percent, and an increase of 84,319 female investors, compared to 1,578,367 female investors in the same period last year, the bulletin pointed out.

