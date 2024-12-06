Egypt - e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments (EFIH) will pay EGP 0.19736 per share in cash dividends for the first half of 2024 to shareholders on December 29th, as per disclosure on December 5th.

The record date for the dividends distribution is December 24th.

Founded in 2005, e-finance is the first fintech platform in Egypt and a leading digital payment infrastructure developer.

