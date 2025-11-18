The stock of Abu Qir Fertilizers opened Tuesday's trading session with a solid rise, amidst the volatile performance of most leading stocks.

After weeks of inconsistent performance and trading near the ascending trend line, the stock broke through this line and then rebounded, clearly attempting to retest it from below.

Mubasher Research elaborated that this behavior is a crucial test, as the price is still trading below the ascending trendline and the 50-day moving average.

Technical indicators marked the current rebound as merely a corrective move unless it manages to return above the ascending trendline again around the 47.20 level with sustained strength and strong trading volumes.

Retesting the trendline from below often becomes a bearish reversal point if the price fails to break through it, which is currently evident in the weak momentum and lack of clear buying interest.

Hence, the technical bias remains bearish as long as the stock stays below the upward trend line, with the 46.00 support level being a crucial turning point.

A break below this level could lead to a decline towards 45.20-44.50. Any genuine improvement in the technical picture will only begin with a successful breakout that brings the stock back above the upper trend line and confirms the end of the correction wave, increasing the likelihood of a renewed rise towards 49.00.

Price Action Summary

The company’s stock experienced significant volatility throughout 2025. It began the year at levels close to EGP 50 and recorded a strong rise until mid-February, reaching a peak of around EGP 62.

This rapid rise reflected a strong buying wave at the beginning of the year. However, starting in April, the stock experienced a sharp decline, falling below EGP 50, indicating a strong correction or potential selling pressure.

Following this decline, the stock entered a period of fluctuation, with attempts to recover during August and September.

By October, the stock had stabilized around EGP 53.39, reflecting some relative stability in performance, before beginning a sharp decline. The stock is currently attempting a rebound.

About Abu Qir Fertilizers

Abu Qir Fertilizers is one of the largest producers of nitrogen fertilizers in Egypt and a leading stock in the basic resources sector of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), with a relative weight of 3.03% within the EGX30 index.

The company's market cap is approximately EGP 67.99 billion, with 1.26 billion shares listed under the Reuters code (ABUK).

Disclaimer:

This analysis is based on technical analysis tools and reflects a comprehensive analytical view that may vary depending on interpretation methods.

It does not constitute a direct recommendation to buy or sell, nor an invitation to make investment decisions. This is intended solely for monitoring and study purposes. Investment decisions are the sole responsibility of the investor, based on their financial situation and investment goals.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

