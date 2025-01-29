

Doha: Edaa company called on all shareholders in companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) who have not updated their bank accounts (IBAN) to update them or add an account with it, as it is keen to facilitate the process of distributing cash dividends distributed by listed shareholding companies for 2024 to shareholders, and to ensure that they reach them with ease and smoothness.

This procedure comes to ensure that the company provides its services to shareholders in an advanced manner and to ensure that they receive their profits easily without any delay, especially since it works in cooperation and coordination with the banks participating in the operations and brokerage companies.

For added convenience, shareholders can also update their details (especially IBAN #) through participating banks (QNB, CBQ, QIB, Al Rayan, Dukhan, or Al-Ahli) or financial brokerage firms involved in the dividend distribution process.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

