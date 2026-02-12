Abu Dhabi – Ooredoo announced that its revenue increased by 4%, or up by 6% excluding the impact of Myanmar exit, to QAR 24.60 billion, according to a press release.

The net profits after tax of Ooredoo increased to QAR 4.61 billion, while the net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent grew by 12% to QAR 3.86 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose by 13% to QAR 1.21 in 2025.

Capital expenditure rose 44% to QAR 4.60 billion, while the customer base grew 3% to 53.30 million.

Total assets rose 3% to QAR 63.80 billion, while liabilities fell 1% to QAR 29.30 billion.

In 2025, key developments by Ooredoo included a secondary global offering, regulatory approval for tower consolidation, and digital infrastructure advancements through Syntys.

Commenting on the results, Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani, Chairman of Ooredoo, said: "Ooredoo Group continues to redefine the digital infrastructure landscape of MENA.”

The Chairman noted: “A major milestone this year was the successful completion of a secondary fully marketed global offering, which significantly increased our free float and enhanced market liquidity and index inclusion. This transaction highlights investor confidence in our strategy and expands our shareholder base to include a broader and more international mix of investors.”

Cash Dividends Policy

For the proposed cash dividends, Al Thani stated: “The board of directors will recommend a cash dividend distribution of QAR 0.75 per share at the annual general meeting in March.”

He added: “This is aligned with our recently updated progressive dividend policy, which reflects a new target payout ratio range of 50%-70% of normalized net profit, up from the previous 40%-60%.”

The Chairman concluded: “This revision underscores the group's strong financial position, consistent cash generation, and our ongoing commitment to delivering greater value to shareholders. Our operational performance continues to validate our strategic direction.”

Ooredoo CEO Commentary

Regarding the 2025 financial performance by Ooredoo Group, CEO Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, said: “Our full-year 2025 performance reflects the strength of our strategy and consistent execution across our markets.”

Fakhroo noted: “We also delivered a solid EBITDA margin of 42.6%... This reflects our disciplined commitment to maintaining healthy profitability across the portfolio and delivering record results year after year.”

The CEO added: “These results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our talented employees. The group delivered broad-based growth across our core operations, with particularly strong performances in Algeria, Iraq, Tunisia, Kuwait and Qatar.”

For the group’s investments, Fakhroo said: “Under RISE, we will expand and diversify into new revenue streams through digital infrastructure and adjacent platforms, which are expected to contribute around 15% of group revenue by 2030. In a milestone moment for the market, we played a key role in Qatar’s first-ever secondary global offering, supporting ADIA’s sale of Ooredoo shares. The offering was multiple times oversubscribed, expanded our free float to 27% on the Qatar Stock Exchange, and reaffirmed strong investor confidence in our evolved business strategy as presented to investors prior to the offering at our Capital Markets Day.”

Outlook

Looking ahead, the CEO said that Ooredoo will continue to build on its strong foundations to become the region’s leading telecom and digital-infrastructure provider. By executing its strategy, diversifying revenue streams, and maintaining a disciplined financial position, Ooredoo remains focused on unlocking sustainable, long-term value for all our stakeholders while capturing the emerging digital-infrastructure opportunities in 2026.

