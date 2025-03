Arab Finance: Boursa Kuwait's indices ended Monday's session with mixed results. The Premier Market Index rose 3.83 points, or 0.05%, to close at 8,429.81 points.

The Main Market Index ended the session lower by 34.46 points, or 0.48%, at 7,219.40 points.

The All-Share Index edged down by 3.74 points, or 0.05%, finishing at 7,876.56 points.

