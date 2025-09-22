The Bahrain Bourse (BHB) has approved Ajyad Capital as its newest broker-dealer, bringing the total number of brokers on the exchange to ten.

This move is a key step in strengthening market accessibility and boosting the range of services available to investors.

This approval aligns with the BHB’s ongoing strategy to diversify market participants, increase liquidity, and create a more robust and attractive capital market.

The official announcement was made during a signing ceremony at the Bahrain Bourse, attended by BHB chief executive Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa and Ajyad Capital chairman Khaled Al Fahim, along with other senior executives.

Commenting on the new partnership, BHB senior director of trading operations Abdulla Janahi said: “We are pleased to welcome Ajyad Capital. Their entry supports our strategy to develop a more dynamic and accessible capital market ecosystem. Their regional expertise will add value and provide investors with enhanced access and service.”

Ajyad Capital chief executive Suhail Hajee added: “We are honoured to be authorised by Bahrain Bourse. This milestone reflects our commitment to advancing Bahrain’s capital markets with innovative WealthTech solutions and deep investment expertise, enabling investors to grow their wealth in accordance with Sharia principles.”

Ajyad Capital is a Sharia-compliant investment management firm licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

In addition to the 10 authorised brokers, the Bahrain Bourse also has three authorised market makers, two liquidity providers, and four custodians.