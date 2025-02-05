Oman - Al Ramz Corporation, a leading financial services institution with over 25 years of expertise in capital markets, has been granted a market maker licence by the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), marking a significant milestone in its regional expansion strategy.

The licence further strengthens Al Ramz’s role as a key enabler of market efficiency in the GCC, bringing its proven market-making expertise to Oman. With a track record of enhancing price discovery, narrowing spreads, and stabilising trading environments in the UAE, Al Ramz is well-positioned to support MSX’s liquidity enhancement goals under Oman Vision 2040.

Karim Shoeib, Group CEO – Investment Banking, Al Ramz, stated: “Expanding our market-making operations into Oman is a strategic step in our broader mission to strengthen our presence across the GCC. This expansion is aligned with Oman Vision 2040’s commitment to developing capital markets and fostering financial sustainability. As we extend our reach, we remain dedicated to playing a leading role in regional markets by reinforcing investor confidence and upholding the highest standards of market integrity.

"Our confidence in this expansion is rooted in the strength of our business model, which has evolved through the development of advanced quantitative strategies, algorithmic trading capabilities, and well-established governance frameworks. By optimizing order flow, enhancing price discovery, and reducing volatility, we aim to drive market efficiency while ensuring responsible market practices. Backed by a highly skilled team and cutting-edge technology, we look forward to contributing meaningfully to the growth, resilience, and stability of Oman’s financial ecosystem.”

Al Ramz’s most recent expansion underscores its commitment to supporting regional capital markets with best-in-class market-making capabilities. Leveraging insights from its governance leadership in liquidity provision, the firm remains dedicated to fostering ethical and sustainable financial markets while ensuring transparency, market stability, and regulatory alignment.

As a publicly listed company on the Dubai Financial Market, Al Ramz continues to scale its regional operations across market making, asset management, brokerage, and corporate finance, reinforcing its leadership in the GCC’s financial ecosystem.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).