ABU DHABI - ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries today announced that its shares have been selected for inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Index - part of the FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) - with inclusion effective when markets open on 22nd September 2025.

ADNOC Gas believes this milestone will enhance its visibility among global institutional investors, broaden its shareholder base, and support liquidity on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Market analysts estimate that inclusion may result in up to $250 million in incremental investment.

The FTSE Emerging Index is widely tracked by international investors and measures the performance of large and mid-cap companies across advanced and secondary emerging markets within the FTSE GEIS.

Fatema Mohamed Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said, “Joining the FTSE Emerging Index is a strong endorsement of ADNOC Gas’ fundamentals and consistent delivery on our strategy. This achievement reinforces our ambition to diversify our institutional investor base, enhance liquidity, and elevate our global investment profile."

She added, "It follows our recent inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and reflects market confidence in our growth trajectory. With a robust pipeline of strategic projects, including $20 billion in planned capital expenditure, and a clear pathway to deliver over 40% EBITDA growth by 2029 versus 2023, we remain committed to creating long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders.”

With greater exposure to institutional investors, ADNOC Gas expects increased liquidity, deeper market penetration, and enhanced stock visibility - further solidifying its position as a leading energy player in the global market.