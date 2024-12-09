ABU DHABI - eToro, the trading and investing platform, and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced today the signature of an agreement to add a number of ADX-listed stocks to the eToro platform.

Starting in 2025, eToro's users will be able to invest in a number of ADX-listed companies across various sectors, including energy, real estate, banking, finance, technology, and healthcare, thereby further diversifying their portfolio with one of the world's fastest-growing exchanges that rank among the top 20 globally in terms of market capitalisation.

Since 2021, the ADX General Index has achieved a 75% growth, placing it among the top four exchanges globally in market performance.

Yoni Assia, Co-Founder and CEO at eToro, said, "We are excited to announce our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, enabling eToro users to trade ADX-listed stocks. Since our founding in 2007, we've built a global, multi-asset investment offering, and today, we offer our users from 75 countries the ability to trade in equities from more than 20 stock exchanges."

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, "ADX is dedicated to connecting global investors with opportunities in one of the region's most dynamic markets. Our partnership with eToro will provide seamless access to leading ADX-listed companies across key sectors for over 38 million registered users on eToro, enhancing market liquidity and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a premier destination for international investment."