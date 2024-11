Russia will stick to its commitments to OPEC+ and has reached its promised oil output level of 9 million barrels per day, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

Under the deal, Russia's oil output quota from June to the end of this year is 8.98 million bpd.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)