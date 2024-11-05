Discounts on Iranian crude oil sold to China are at their tightest in around five years as lower exports drive up prices amid concerns that Middle East tensions may disrupt supply, trading sources said.

The discounts are the narrowest since Chinese independent refiners, known as teapots, stepped in as buyers in late 2019, filling a vacuum left by the country's state refiners wary of sanctions reinstated on Iran by the United States a year earlier.

Higher prices or a reduction in Iranian oil flows, which make up 10% of China's crude imports, would depress already low production at independent plants and further squeeze their razor-thin margins amid sluggish Chinese fuel demand.

Differentials for Iranian Light crude have firmed to a less-than-$4 per barrel discount to global benchmark ICE Brent, with Iranian Heavy at minus $7, said four sources involved in or familiar with Iranian oil transactions.

Iran's oil ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A deal in the first half of October was priced at minus $3.80 on a delivered, ex-ship basis (DES) for November arrival, said two of the people, declining to be named due to the sensitivity of the transactions.

A December-arriving shipment was heard offered last week at minus $3, said one of the people, a Shandong-based trading manager with an independent plant.

"There are very few offers for November or December deliveries as we heard about loading issues on the Iranian side," the teapot manager said.

The Iranian Light discount held around $5 to $6 earlier this year after tightening from double-digits in late 2023, traders said.

A separate trading executive with a Shandong refiner said sellers had "pushed up" prices as loadings fell, and also as the price of Saudi Arabian oil rose in October.

Loadings at export terminals including Iran's Kharg Island hub dropped significantly in October from September, with ship owners concerned about possible Israeli attacks on Iranian oil facilities, which did not transpire, according to tanker trackers Kpler and Vortexa.

"Fears of Israeli retaliation did play a part...but the impact was smaller than the market was expecting," said Muyu Xu, an analyst at Kpler, which estimated Iran's October exports fell by 340,000 barrels per day from the previous month.

Vortexa analysts said loadings were mostly affected in the first half of October, with volumes dropping by a third to 16 million barrels from a normal rate of about 24 million barrels.

A sixth source, familiar with Iranian oil export facilities, said a pipeline leak at a Kharg Island anchorage area also contributed to the slowdown in loadings. The source did not say if the leak had been fixed.

Teapots are experiencing one of their worst periods since beginning to import crude oil in 2016, operating just above 50% capacity, with some running at losses, traders said.

"We are barely making money overall, losing heavily on diesel production," said the first Shandong refinery source.

Iranian oil is often rebranded by dealers as supply from Malaysia, Oman or elsewhere to circumvent U.S. sanctions. Beijing repeatedly defends its oil trade with Iran as legitimate and conforming with international laws.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Siyi Liu; additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Dubai and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)