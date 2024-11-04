The General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) has announced a new international tender to procure an unspecified amount of wheat from all origins for the first time since August, Reuters reported.

The authority detailed that bids are to be submitted on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, with payments available through letters oof credit of over 270 days.

The tender's designated shipping dates will be from November 25th to December 5th, and/or December 6th to December 15th.

The deadline for submitting offers is Monday, November 4th.

