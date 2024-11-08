Copper prices retreated on Friday on disappointment about the extent of fiscal stimulus measures announced by top metals consumer China to reboot its lackluster economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.8% at $9,494 per metric ton by 1100 GMT after a volatile several days following the U.S. election that included a rebound of 3.4% on Thursday.

China announced on Friday a support package for its sputtering economy that eases debt repayment strains for local governments and signalled further stimulus was in the pipeline.

"The market clearly was disappointed, they want more from China," said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

"The expectations were set very high and there were lots of warm words by officials about fiscal policy support, but markets are growing impatient."

Investors have been worried about threats made by incoming U.S. President Donald Trump to impose stiff tariffs on China, which could dampen metals demand.

"I'm interpreting today's announcement as rather than announce large stimulus preemptively, China's waiting to see what trade restrictions come and keeping some dry powder aside to stimulate at that point," Shah added.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.5% at 77,100 yuan ($10,753) a ton ahead of China's stimulus announcement.

"The 6 trillion (yuan) announced today to immediately address and resolve local debt compared to the initial 12 trillion expected has seen markets sliding," said a trader in Asia.

Helping to cushion the losses was weekly data on Friday showing copper inventories in SHFE warehouses fell about 9%, a sign of improving demand.

Among other metals, LME aluminium shed 2.1% to $2,638.50 a ton, zinc gave up 2.2% to $2,986, nickel dropped 1.1% to $16,410, tin slipped 0.6% to $31,630 while lead added 0.2% to $2,042.50.

($1 = 7.1699 yuan)

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Jan Harvey Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi)