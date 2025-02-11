Qatar - QNB Group announced the successful completion of an inaugural Shogun bond issuance in Qatari riyals amounting to QR500mn, exclusively for the international investors.



This issuance is the first-ever Qatar Riyal (QR) denominated Shogun bond issued for a tenor of three years with an attractive yield. This issuance is part of QNB Group’s strategy to tap new sources of stable funding from new markets.



QNB Group mandated SMBC Group to arrange the Shogun bonds issuance. This success confirms the trust of international investors in QNB Group’s strategy and the strength of its financial position.



QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.



Present in some 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.



